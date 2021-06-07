Apple unveils iOS 15 with new features for post-pandemic life

iPad multitasking and finding lost Airpods

While Apple did not make any new hardware announcements on Monday, it did introduce software updates to refresh products like the iPad and AirPods.

iPad OS 15 updates will make it easier for users to work on the go. Those who own the device will soon be able to place widgets among the apps on their home screen, such as widgets for contacts or Apple TV, including new, larger formats made for the iPad's display.

A new "multitasking" feature on iPad will let users work on two apps at the same time using a split view, and a simple swiping mechanism to switch between apps on split view.

The company also announced system-wide translation for iPad OS, as well as for iOS and Mac OS. Users can right-click on text on any app — including text selected from a photo — and translate it. An "auto translate" feature can listen when you talk to your iPad and translate that speech.

Apple also introduced a new feature on AirPods called "conversation boost" that is designed to help people who are hard of hearing. The tool focuses a user's AirPods Pro on the person talking in front of them, making it easier to hear in a face to face conversation. It can also reduce the amount of ambient noise.