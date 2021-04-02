 Skip to main content
April Fools! Jill Biden tricks reporters; Michael Strahan still has tooth gap
April Fools! Jill Biden tricks reporters; Michael Strahan still has tooth gap

Ex-NFL star and morning TV host, Michael Strahan, laid an April Fools' trap for the internet, showing off some fake dental work to his signature tooth gap.

WASHINGTON — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools' Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a "Jasmine" nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, "Jasmine" reemerged without the wig, revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, "April Fools!"

Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden boards a plane before departing from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The first lady's aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of "Jasmine."

In her 2019 memoir, "Where the Light Enters," Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

"I've always believed you've got to steal the joyful moments when you can," she wrote.

Meanwhile, ex-NFL star and morning TV host Michael Strahan laid an April Fools' trap for the internet, showing off some fake dental work to his signature tooth gap. Watch the video above for his April Fools' Day reveal.

Volkswagen also pulled an April Fool's Day prank this week, admitting Tuesday that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its U.S. subsidiary to "Voltswagen of America" in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle.

April Fools' Day jokes from the past:

