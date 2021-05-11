AP's Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post

At the Post, Buzbee succeeds the widely revered Baron, who had led the Post since 2013, guiding the news organization’s resurgence under the ownership of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Baron retired earlier this year at age 66.

“I’ve been blessed to have one of the best jobs in journalism, and I’m excited to take on a whole new challenge,” Buzbee said. “The Post has a strong legacy, a committed staff, and is doing some of the most innovative work to engage new audiences.”

Buzbee, originally from Olathe, Kansas, joined the AP as a reporter in Topeka. She was correspondent in San Diego, and then in 1995 joined the Washington bureau, where she eventually became assistant chief of bureau.

In 2004, Buzbee became AP’s Middle East editor, based in Cairo, where she led coverage of the war in Iraq, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Darfur crisis and the growth of terrorist cells in Saudi Arabia, Yemen and elsewhere.