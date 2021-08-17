Aquarium chair: Dressing-room video wasn't 'boys being boys'

Dalton said he declined, and then Hurst said that “if I ever told anyone about Frank (Dame) and him watching the videos, then he would fire me,” according to the June 14 email he sent to the chairman of the board.

“I didn’t have anyone I felt I could go to,” Dalton said in an interview. “I had this burden on me for six months."

Only when Dalton got another job outside Florida did he alert Auslander, who hired the law firm to investigate. It interviewed 15 current and former employees and did a forensics analysis of computers, phones and iPads of five employees before concluding that the recording was not intentional and the viewing was a case of Hurst and Dame wondering what they should do, the newspaper reported.

The forensics analysis also found that the video was not copied before it was deleted, Auslander added.

Hurst resigned on July 31 while on paid leave amid the investigation, and the organization is evaluating whether discipline for other employees is necessary, he said.