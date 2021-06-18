Aquarium to auction off chance to name 3 beluga whales

A Connecticut aquarium plans to auction off the chance to name three of its five recently arrived beluga whales to raise money for their care and to offset the cost of transporting them from Canada.

President and CEO Stephen Coan said the Sea Research Foundation has teamed with the New York-based auction house Guernsey’s to hold a fundraising auction on Aug. 19 at the Mystic Aquarium, which it operates.

“The three whales will get what we refer to as stage names, and they would be referred to by those names going forward,” he said. “We've named other animals in the past and people get very excited about the opportunity. It really makes the animals part of the community and the community feels they are part of the experience of welcoming the new animals.”

The aquarium hopes to raise $4 million at the auction, which will also include donated art, perhaps a boat or vintage car and some unique experiences — such as educational dive trips with scientists to places such as the undersea Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, Coan said.