 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arbitrator will referee Dr. J's suit against brand developer

  • 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration.

The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group LLC.

According to court records, ABG and its controlling member and CEO, James Salter, promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities.

The lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that ABG and Salter failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and focused instead on more profitable brands.

Among specific allegations, the lawsuit argues that ABG wrongfully diverted funds to itself to pay an unauthorized 30% management fee, and used the wrong metric to determine distribution amounts.

People are also reading…

ABG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the operating agreement requires the parties to arbitrate the dispute.

In his ruling Monday, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook agreed that, under a dispute resolution provision in the operating agreement, the court cannot exercise jurisdiction until the case is first submitted to an arbitrator.

He also said that, under the Federal Arbitration Act, it was appropriate to halt the lawsuit, rather than dismiss it, pending a decision from the arbitrator.

If the arbitrator determines that the dispute is arbitrable, then the lawsuit will be dismissed for lack of Chancery Court jurisdiction. If the arbitrator determines that the dispute is not arbitrable, the parties may return to the court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

An amazing discovery is giving researchers the ability to rearrange atomic bombs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News