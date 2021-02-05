Arctic blast stings Plains, Midwest. Find out how long the brutal weather will last

Snow-covered roads, harsh winds and barely double-digit temperatures greeted Midwestern residents Friday and the Arctic air mass is expected to persist through the next week for much of the Midwest.

The polar vortex-induced cold ending the season's relatively mild streak was expected to become dangerous over the weekend and last a week or even more. Many Midwest cities have averaged almost 5 degrees above normal so far this winter, and the bout of Arctic air is ending that.

Some locations could see wind chills to 25 below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the weather service.

"Well below zero wind chills are possible at times during the stretch, with some locations possibly having minimum wind chills as cold as 15 to 25 below zero late Saturday night into Sunday morning," according to the weather service. "The very cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through much of next week."

The forecast for early in the week has seen likely temperatures trending lower, according to Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist with the weather service's Chicago-area office.

"It's looking a little cooler than we initially had forecasted, but it's still pretty cold!" Ogorek said.