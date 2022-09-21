Are 'accidents' often predictable, preventable events? | The Ethical Life podcast

Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how harm reduction can make the world a safer place.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

A surge in vehicle crashes is disproportionately harming lower-income families and Black Americans, by David Leonhardt of the New York Times

Newsom vetoes bill proposing safe drug injection sites in California, by Cheri Mossburg, CNN

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.