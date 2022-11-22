Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast

Over the past century Florida has seen rapid growth, with less than one million residents in 1920 and more than 22 million today. Many new residents were retirees who relocated to the state either full time or as seasonal snowbirds – residents who flock south for the warmer winter weather and then return to their home states for the summer.

But are hurricanes putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? Following Hurricane Ian that slammed the state late in late September, Dr. Robin Bachin, Founding Director of the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and an Associate Professor of History at the University of of Miami, wrote an article for The Conversation on the topic you can read here: Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm’s way

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, Dr. Bachin talks about the article, the state’s history of population growth and things to think about if you’re considering retiring to Florida. The interview was also recorded prior to Hurricane Nicole, a rare November hurricane to hit the state that caused additional damage in what has been a very active tropical storm season.

More recent episodes of Behind the Headlines:

Cancer screening advice: Avoid the confusing colonoscopy headlines | Behind the Headlines podcast The latest Behind the Headlines looks at recent colorectal cancer research and the reason why screening now begins at age 45.

Understanding weather, climate and what they mean for you | Behind the Headlines podcast What have we learned after Hurricane Ian and how is climate change influencing policy? We explore weather in the news on Behind the Headlines.

Are 'we buy houses cash' offers scams? How a journalist uncovered the truth in one case | Behind the Headlines podcast If you are thinking of selling a home through a company that offers cash for houses, be cautious. One reporter explains what she learned on the latest Behind the Headlines podcast.