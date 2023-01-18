Are the dangers of football worth the risk? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 73: Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the reactions from fans and the media after the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

What makes Americans so crazy about football?, by Randall Balmer, Dartmouth College

The 10 most dangerous jobs in America, by OSHA

NFL culture shift on full display after Hamlin collapse, by Jeff Tracy, Axios

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

