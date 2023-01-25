Are today's parents worried about the wrong things? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 74: A recent column in the New York Times, in which a grandmother said she was losing sleep about her 9-year-old granddaughter walking home alone from school, caused quite an uproar on social media.

Host Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how parents often wrongly evaluate risk and how a Japanese TV show builds up confidence in youngsters.

Why "Old Enough" is the show you should be watching right now, by Cady Lang, Time

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

