A Ukrainian mayor says Russian shelling just across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant has wounded four people. Monday's shelling came only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster. Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells.

As the war in Ukraine nears its six-month mark, officials say there will soon be referendums on the captured regions joining Russia.

Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Rep. Liz Cheney says the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been talking with lawyers of former Vice President Mike Pence about testifying.

Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police.

Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf's contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

CNN ended its ‘Reliable Sources’ program after 30 years.

Indiana’s Republican governor has begun a visit to Taiwan, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China’s ire and Chinese military drills. Gov. Eric Holcomb will focus on economic exchange, particularly semiconductors, and is expected to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he refused to leave the Capitol on Jan. 6 during an interview in Iowa with The Associated Press.

In sports, the Yankees finally won, the Astros avoided a sweep, the Dodgers kept rolling, the Mets padded their lead in the NL East, the Brewers and Cardinals won, and Patrick Cantlay moved into position to win a huge paycheck.

The Ford Motor Co. says it plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. A Georgia jury returned the verdict late last week.

A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. The 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment after the Aug. 12-14 Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill.

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling airlines to do a better job of helping stranded travelers or they will face new regulations. Buttigieg wants airlines to provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight. He also says they should give out meal vouchers when flights are delayed three hours or longer.

Apple regularly issues updates to the software powering the iPhone, and sometimes it’s OK to dawdle when it comes to installing them. But that’s not the case with its latest — an upgrade that Apple released Wednesday to close a security hole that could allow hackers to seize control of iPhones and several other popular Apple products.

Paint-and-puff? Arizona 'consumption lounge' offers unique experience | Here Weed Go podcast Arte Bella grew into what is likely the first cannabis consumption lounge in the United States that also sports a full bar.