Arizona AG rejects official's call for probe of voting audit

Conspiracy theories about the election have proliferated nationwide since Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump. But they have had particular staying power in Arizona, which flipped Democratic in the presidential race for just the second time in 72 years.

Repeated reviews of the election results have found no issues that would overturn Biden’s narrow victory in Arizona. Last month, Maricopa County released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.

Trump supporters who believe he was the election's rightful winner are pinning their hopes on the audit to finally produce evidence of fraud.

To conduct the audit, Republicans who control the state Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity firm with no election experience owned by a man who shared unfounded allegations of election fraud on his since-deleted Twitter account.

Experts on election administration and security have expressed alarm at the Senate's audit, which they say isn't following standard procedures to transparently and accurately count votes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0