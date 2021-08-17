Arizona governor blocks cities, counties from requiring employees to get vaccinated

And what of the threat of jail? Romero told Capitol Media Services she is not worried, saying she believes she is immune “as an elected representative of the city of Tucson’’ acting in her official capacity.

City Attorney Mike Rankin also said the governor’s threat to lock up city officials is hollow. He said that Class 3 misdemeanor applies only to those who disobey either an order of the Department of Health Services or the county health department, neither of which is the case here.

And there’s something else.

Rankin said it would be one thing if Tucson were trying to force all residents to get vaccinated, or even to mandate vaccines for those seeking city licenses.

“He’s missing the fact that we are an employer, and that we have certain authority as an employer to establish conditions of employment,’’ Rankin said. He said that’s true for the city just as it is for any other private employer as long as it provides exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

But Ducey, in his order, insisted this is not just about his executive order.