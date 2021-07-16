Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods

Rebecca Copeland, 29, of Ann Arbor, was found Thursday near the camp where the group of 30 had set up the night before, park officials said. Much of the group's belongings were washed away after a torrent of water rushed through a slot canyon above them.

Park spokeswoman Kaitlyn Thomas said a handful of people were “very seriously bludgeoned by the debris.” A handful of them had to be evacuated by air from the canyon, the park said.

A different commercial rafting group found Copeland and another woman who initially was reported missing. Thomas said she didn't know whether that group actively was searching for the missing people at the time.

“I am confident that the river community did know something was up but I imagine they were on the lookout," she said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County examiner are investigating the incident, the park said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0