Arizona governor sending National Guard to southern border

The governor's office said $25 million will initially be set aside to help local and state law enforcement officers such as state troopers.

Guard members could help with medical operations at detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, collect data from public safety cameras and analyze satellite imagery for current smuggling trends, the announcement said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who also is a Republican, last month deployed about 500 members of his state's National Guard to the border in Texas, which is seeing the largest share of current arrivals

Ducey said in his announcement he will travel Wednesday to Yuma to meet with local officials and law enforcement agencies.

Officials in small Arizona border towns including Yuma, Ajo and Gila Bend have called on the federal government to help them manage small groups of asylum seekers being suddenly released in their communities by CBP officials who say they don't have capacity to hold them. The towns don't have the resources to transport the migrants to larger cities where they can get temporary shelter and logistical help reuniting with relatives elsewhere in the U.S.