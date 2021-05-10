Arizona governor signs law declaring gun shops 'essential,' protecting them from lawsuits

He said he has a particular perspective on the right to bear arms, having been born in Vietnam in 1962 and emigrating to the United States after the war.

“I know what it’s like to live in a country with no Second Amendment,” he said. “I’ve seen people killed, I’ve seen people die without the ability to defend themselves.”

Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, said he saw no reason to carve out a special exemption from liability for the gun industry.

Hernandez has been a supporter of stronger laws on gun access since he was at the 2011 mass shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and others. He was a congressional intern who helped organize the “Congress on Your Corner’’ event in Tucson where the shooting occurred, and he helped to staunch the flow of blood from Giffords’ head.

Nguyen said the liability exemption isn’t unique.

He cited the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which provides immunity to manufacturers for their products. That law, however, also sets up a system of compensation for those found to be injured by a certain vaccine.