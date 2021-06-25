Arizona House OK's big loopholes for new tax on wealthy

The House did add a provision requiring schools to teach new civics curriculum to be developed by the state Board of Education “to include a comparative discussion of political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States." Democrats called it an unprecedented state mandate on what is taught in schools. It is another in a series of policy items targeting or reacting to so-called ”critical race theory," which is not currently being taught in K-12 schools.

Another of the 11 budget bills, the one funding universities, has the same issue, but the other nine bills making up the budget passed the House Thursday and are ready to be sent to Ducey for his promised signature.

The big fight Friday was on the new loophole for people affected by Proposition 208 who can claim their income is from a small business, trust fund or estate.

Profits from Arizona small businesses are currently taxed on personal tax returns. The new tax voters approved in November imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. The tax cuts approved this week as part of the $12.8 billion state spending plan shields them from that, setting the top rate with the surcharge at the current 4.5% top tax rate.