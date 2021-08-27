Arizona nurse shares highs, lows of 18-month COVID-19 fight

“We looked like we were going to war — and I think that we were,” she said. “We were raging against an unknown entity that we had no answer to.”

The patients kept coming.

"I think the numbers are numbing,” she said. “I think for the state of Arizona, I think for the country, I think they’re abstract, I don’t think they’re concrete for people anymore.”

COVID-19 patients struck by the virus die a horrible death, their lungs ravaged by the disease and unable to absorb enough oxygen to support life.

“We’re hoping for that miracle, but you see the writing on the wall,” she said. “Their lungs are like steel gates, you can’t expand the oxygen in their lungs.”

Making it worse, their families are not allowed to be there to hold their hands. Nurses at hospitals across the nation have become the link between ill patients and their families, holding phones and tablets so patients can hear loved-ones' voices, reporting on their progress or decline.

By January, mask mandates had split the state and the country, but the COVID-19 vaccine brought a bright glimmer of hope for a way out of the pandemic.