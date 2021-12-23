 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The first Native American woman elected to Arizona’s Senate has resigned to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I will begin work at the federal level in the new year and will be more impactful for all of the western United States,” Democratic state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai said in her resignation letter Wednesday.

Peshlakai resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.

She will now work under Secretary Deb Haaland's department. Haaland made history this year as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

Details about her new role were not immediately made public.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai's name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: TSA is looking to make major improvements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News