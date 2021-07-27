Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit

“Releasing Dominion’s intellectual property to an unaccredited, biased, and plainly unreliable actor such as Cyber Ninjas would be reckless, causing irreparable damage to the commercial interests of the company and the election security interests of the country,” said a statement from the company issued in May. “No company should be compelled to participate in such an irresponsible act.”

Dominion did cooperate with two accredited firms hired by the county earlier this year, both of which found no problems with the election.

Fields Moseley, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said the board will review the supboena with its lawyers and respond in the coming days. He said the county “has already provided everything competent auditors would need to confirm the accuracy and security of the 2020 election.”

The new subpoenas are not likely to resolve the impasse, and the Senate may struggle to enforce them. Fann does not have the power on her own to hold county officials in contempt if they ignore the demand for documents. The Senate is not in session, and Fann lacks the 16 votes she'd need to hold officials in contempt, which would open the door for their arrest.