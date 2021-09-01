Arizona Senate releases more records of 2020 election review

The unprecedented partisan exercise was prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state and his contention without evidence that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

Senate Republicans issued subpoenas to Maricopa County for all 2020 ballots, the machines that counted them and other data in the state’s most populated county. Election experts have been highly critical of the review, which Fann launched late last year as Trump and his allies hunted unsuccessfully for reasons to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The materials were given to contractors with little to no election experience for what Senate President Karen Fann calls a “forensic audit.” Election experts say the 2020 election was secure and well-run, and the contractors are using bizarre and unreliable procedures. Maricopa County has refused further participation.

The results of the audit and hand recount were expected to be handed over to the Senate last week, but an outbreak of COVID-19 among the contractors delayed it

Langhofer told the judge Wednesday it could be weeks before a final report is ready for release. A date for public release has not been announced.