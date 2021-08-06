Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

“That's what's frustrating, is we're not making decisions on data, respected data," Democratic Rep. Denise Garner, who co-sponsored one of the proposals to lift the ban.

Hutchinson said this week he regretted signing the mask mandate ban, telling reporters that “in hindsight, I wish that had not become law." Hutchinson noted he did so when the state's cases were much lower and that the Legislature could have easily overridden him had he vetoed the measure.

The Republican sponsor of the mandate ban said he thinks the state needs to focus on other ways to address outbreaks in schools, such as leave for teachers who have to quarantine.

“What I don’t want is this false sense of security that masks seem to be providing because it’s an easy political tool,” said Republican Sen. Trent Garner. “Let’s come up with the real solutions when this happens in our schools, and I think we’re woefully inadequate on that."

The House and Senate on Friday gave final approval to the only other item on the session's agenda, legislation aimed at preventing the state from resuming supplemental unemployment insurance payments to 69,000 people in the state.