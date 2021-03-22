Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor

Arkansas' proposal applies to K-12 and collegiate sports teams.

The measure is the latest bill targeting transgender people to advance in Arkansas' Legislature. Lawmakers last week sent Hutchinson a bill that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections. Another bill that would ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for minors is also pending in the Legislature.

The bills are also winning favor while a hate crimes measure backed by Hutchinson has stalled in the Legislature due to resistance from conservatives. The bill would impose additional penalties for committing a crime against someone because of their characteristics, including their gender identity or sexual orientation.

