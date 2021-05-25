 Skip to main content
Arkansas school apologizes for inaccuracies in yearbook
AP

Arkansas school apologizes for inaccuracies in yearbook

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — School leaders in northwest Arkansas are apologizing for inaccuracies printed in a junior high yearbook, including a current events section that falsely stated former President Donald Trump was not impeached.

The Lincoln Junior High School yearbook also described racial injustice protests following the killing of George Floyd as “Black Lives Matter riots.” The Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was described as “Trump supporters protest at the Capitol," Fort Smith TV station KFSM reported.

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for the second time following the Jan. 6 attack but was acquitted by the Senate.

Lincoln Junior High School Principal Josh Thompson apologized to parents in a memo sent Sunday. The school is in Bentonville, about 215 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

“Your LJHS administration team will evaluate its vetting process for all yearbook content to ensure future publications are of the highest quality and adhere to the standards of Bentonville Schools. We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at Lincoln Junior High School,” the memo said.

The school says any student who bought the yearbook can get a full refund.

