Armed man remains barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room

HONOLULU (AP) — An armed man who barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door was still in a standoff with police Sunday morning.

No one was hurt in the gunfire late Saturday at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch told news outlets. The luxury resort said in a statement that hotel security and law enforcement evacuated the area around the room.

“Everybody is accounted for,” Lynch said. “We’re just waiting for the suspect to give up.”

Shots were fired at around 6 p.m., according to police. Hotel security staff went up to the room where the man was located and knocked on the door. He then fired through the door multiple times, police said.

Authorities have not released any details about the events leading up to the stand-off. Police believe the man is in the military.

Photos and videos shared by local media showed about 100 people locked down in the hotel’s ballroom. Displaced guests were provided with food, blankets and pillows. Hours after the standoff began, guests sheltering in place were allowed to leave.

Images from outside the resort showed a large police presence, including a SWAT team.