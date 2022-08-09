Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday.

An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were at Yonah Mountain for a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence. The injured soldiers were treated by Army personnel before being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Details about what happened have not been released.

The Army conducts training on Yonah Mountain including the Ranger School’s Mountain Phase. Soldiers who train on the mountain typically will report out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state.

Yonah Mountain is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of Fort Benning.

This is the second deadly incident involving soldiers stationed in Georgia in the past month. In late July, Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed by a lightning strike at Fort Gordon near Augusta. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the incident.