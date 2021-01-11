Army leaders fighting distrust from soldiers at Fort Hood

But the distrust remained. At least half of the soldiers present during two sessions that the AP observed agreed that the push for improvement was a reaction to public outcry over high-profile deaths.

They said there is still not enough follow-up with counseling, and they are worried that things will go back to the way they were after public attention shifts.

“The whole world is looking at Fort Hood, so they want to see you come here,” one female soldier said. “Obviously it is the right thing to do, but they want to see that.”

Grinston said he was encouraged that soldiers believed things were heading in the right direction now, and that many were positive about their jobs and their fellow soldiers and commanders.

He said the soldiers he met with told him: “Don’t stop getting to know your soldiers. Don’t stop calling the families. Don’t stop doing small unit physical fitness. Do those team building events. We want to do more.”

He said he delivered those sentiments to the leaders and officers he met with.

He added that he wants soldiers "to trust that the Army is going to keep up this momentum.”