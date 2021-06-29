Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water

“We had them in the fridge and we started with those,” said Fattore, whose congregation soon started pitching in to help. “A couple of hours later, I was at Costco spending $600. Those were the first donations.”

In a side room at Fattore’s church on Tuesday, cases of water were stacked four high, along with a large assortment of energy drinks, bottled iced coffees and bags of chips and other snacks. As volunteers packed coolers to distribute among police and emergency crews in the area, a van pulled up to offload more refreshments.

“They’re coming from another church,” Fattore said. “I have no idea what they’re bringing.”

In the church’s parking lot, Robert Martinez and his crew of three busied themselves frying chicken tenders and Oreos in Martinez’s circus-themed food truck.

Martinez said they’d brought enough to feed 350 people.

“Once we got the call to come help out and do whatever we can, there was no decision to make,” Martinez said. “It was like, `Let’s go!’”

The call came from Daniel and her husband, Patrick Daniel, who have a law firm in Houston. Nicolette Daniel said they traveled from Texas to Florida to offer whatever assistance they could to victims’ families and emergency workers.