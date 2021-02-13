Arraignment set for Alabama teen accused of killing family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An arraignment date has been set for a teenager accused of killing five members of his family, setting the case on a trajectory for trial.

A judge on Thursday set the April 7 court date for Mason Sisk, who's charged as an adult with capital murder in the deaths of his father, mother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019, WAAY-TV reported.

Sisk was 14 at the time of the slayings. The now-16-year-old is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Bob Baker, meanwhile, is considering a request to let him be transferred back to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center, WHNT-TV reported. The teen was placed in the county jail after he was charged in November as an adult in the case. His attorneys, Michael Sizemore and Lucas Beaty, said the law requires Sisk to be separated from adult inmates but they argue solitary confinement is not appropriate for him.