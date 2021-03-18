Arrest made in series of nighttime attacks in Boston suburb

Following his initial arrest, Janvier was found to be a danger to society at a Dec. 21 hearing and has been held without bail since.

A voicemail was left Thursday with Janvier's court-appointed attorney. It is unclear when he will be arraigned on the new charges.

The victims, who were all on foot, were ambushed from behind and struck on the head with a blunt object, but the motive behind them remains unclear, Ryan said.

“No one was robbed," Ryan said. “There does not appear to be, at this point in the investigation, any particular connection either between the victim and the defendant or the victims to each other,” she said.

The men, including a postal worker, were also of varying ages and ethnic backgrounds. Some required hospitalization and treatment for head and facial injuries.

They are relieved by the arrest, Ryan said.

The suspect also apparently used more than one object during the assaults, she said.

