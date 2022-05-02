Arrest warrant issued for missing jail official who disappeared with prisoner in Alabama

Vicky White and Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a warrant was issued for the official’s arrest for permitting or assisting in an escape. Singleton said neither the inmate nor the official have been found.
The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.
Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation on Friday. The two then disappeared.
“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability both of them are armed,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a Monday press conference.
The best-paying cities for first responders
Between the COVID-19 pandemic, more intense hurricanes, and ongoing wildfires impacting the western U.S., first responders are being challenged more than ever. While first responders are on the front lines during emergencies and face more danger than most people do in their occupations, they don’t earn much more. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these workers earn an average annual wage of $60,292, or about $4,000 more than the average across all occupations.
First responders generally include emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. Among these occupations, police officers earn the most, on average, with an average annual wage of $70,000. Firefighters earn $56,360 per year, on average, while EMTs and paramedics earn just $40,370 annually. EMTs are often paid less for several reasons. For one, emergency medical services (EMS) departments are allocated just a fraction of the funds that police and fire departments receive. And, becoming a firefighter or police officer tends to require more training than becoming an EMT, which only involves around
150 hours for starting positions.
Police officers earn the most among first responders
First responder pay varies not only by occupation but also by geographic location. At a regional level, first responders on the West Coast tend to earn the most, even after adjusting for above-average living costs. Despite living in one of the most expensive states in the country, California first responders still earn the highest cost-of-living adjusted wage, at nearly $79,000 per year. Firefighters who fight wildfires are in especially high demand in California and other parts of the Western U.S. At the other end of the spectrum, first responders in Mississippi earn just $41,377, on average, even after adjusting for the state’s low cost of living.
First responders earn the most on the West Coast
To find the best-paying cities for first responders, researchers at
Smartest Dollar analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers ranked locations according to the cost-of-living adjusted annual wage for first responders. Researchers also included the actual average wage for first responders, the average wage for all workers, and the relative cost of living.
To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis. Here are the best-paying metros for first responders.
Best paying small and midsize metros for first responders
15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $64,720 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $76,305 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $64,300 Cost of living (compared to average): +17.9%
14. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $64,728 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $59,550 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $49,700 Cost of living (compared to average): -8.0%
13. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $65,736 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $62,120 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $53,300 Cost of living (compared to average): -5.5%
12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $69,759 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $69,271 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $57,830 Cost of living (compared to average): -0.7%
11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $70,529 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $73,491 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $64,880 Cost of living (compared to average): +4.2%
10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $70,987 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $72,975 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $60,340 Cost of living (compared to average): +2.8%
9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $71,386 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $69,173 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $49,960 Cost of living (compared to average): -3.1%
8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $71,433 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $81,790 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $74,330 Cost of living (compared to average): +14.5%
7. Columbus, OH
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $72,860 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $66,740 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $54,160 Cost of living (compared to average): -8.4%
6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $73,965 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $79,364 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $53,640 Cost of living (compared to average): +7.3%
5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $74,611 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $78,342 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $61,860 Cost of living (compared to average): +5.0%
4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $78,392 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $105,437 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $81,840 Cost of living (compared to average): +34.5%
3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $79,940 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $84,097 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $62,820 Cost of living (compared to average): +5.2%
2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $84,676 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $100,595 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $63,660 Cost of living (compared to average): +18.8%
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $95,589 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $121,111 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $93,450 Cost of living (compared to average): +26.7%
