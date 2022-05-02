 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest warrant issued for missing jail official who disappeared with prisoner in Alabama

  • Updated
Vicky White, Casey White

Vicky White and Casey White

This story will be updated.

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a warrant was issued for the official’s arrest for permitting or assisting in an escape. Singleton said neither the inmate nor the official have been found.

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation on Friday. The two then disappeared.

“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability both of them are armed,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a Monday press conference.

