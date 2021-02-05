Arson suspected in massive fire at Texas courthouse

MASON, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested been taken into custody following a massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of an 111-year-old Texas courthouse, an official says.

The fire at the Mason County Courthouse in Mason, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Austin, started Thursday night. No one was in the building. Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden said the flames could be seen from miles away.

“Right now, it's just a shell,” he told television station KXAN. “It just breaks your heart to look at it.”

He told The Associated Press on Friday that fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and another blaze around the same time at a house about a mile away.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that it has joined law enforcement agencies investigating the fire, but a spokesperson would offer no details on the investigation Friday. The county sheriff has not returned a message from the AP.