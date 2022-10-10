LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, pioneering 'oldies, but goodies' DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died.
Art Laboe, pioneering 'oldies, but goodies' DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
California family found dead; 'Scrubs' producer charged with sex assaults; batting champions crowned | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 A kidnapped family was found dead in an orchard, Eric Weinberg was charged with assaulting women at photo shoots and baseball's regular season wrapped.
Biden says the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”
Spoiler: The day involves baseball. View a gallery looking back at the longest-living U.S. president in history.
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
Inside Sydney Loofe's disappearance, murder and related court cases | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
A reporter talks about the Sydney Loofe case and provides updates of recent developments in the latest episode of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles.
Uvalde, Texas, school leaders have pulled their embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Florida sheriff warns looters; 3 win Nobel Prize in physics; Trump files lawsuit against CNN | Hot off the Wire podcast
A sheriff issues a warning following Ian, three scientists will share a Nobel Prize and Former President Donald Trump is seeking $475 million from CNN. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
“I have a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said last week at an appearance at the Library of Congress following her ceremonial investiture at the high court.
The latest from Ian: Islands off Florida's mainland are "unlivable" with "alligators running around" and "snakes all over the place." The death toll passes 100.
Election 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene's rise in GOP; Nevada Dems' abortion focus; Walker's 'woke' message
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes from fringe to front row for GOP; Nevada Dems test abortion issue; Herschel Walker's "woke" focus. The latest in Election 2022.