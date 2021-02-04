Artist creates natural portrait of Lewis in Atlanta park

ATLANTA (AP) — Freedom Park in Atlanta is currently doubling as the canvas for one of the city’s newest portraits of the late civil rights icon and longtime congressman John Lewis.

Artist and progressive activist Stan Herd created the piece, one of his many so-called Earthworks, with grass, earth and other natural materials. It sits at the east end of John Lewis Freedom Parkway, just minutes from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

“In general, I hope to bring attention to land, and the people who work the land, who value the landscape and Mother Earth. That is my family,” Herd told Atlanta’s Saporta Report in January. “I also have been involved, all my life, in lending art to causes and issues and thoughts and opinions that have changed the world. That is John Lewis.”

Herd has designed similar portraits around the world. He created earth-derived representations of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on a farm near Lawrence, Kansas, last year, while both were still on the campaign trail.

The temporary installations only last as long as nature allows, eventually fading away.