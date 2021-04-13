Artist gives nature a `cosmic' twist in big NY garden show

In the garden’s library, an exhibit includes sketches, paintings, collages and sculptures by Kusama, including a 1945 sketchbook she kept, at age 16. It’s full of meticulous, realistic drawings of plants. Also on view is her “Infinity Net” painting, inspired by the Pacific Ocean as viewed from an airplane; the work was exhibited at the Whitney Museum in 1961.

A small photo exhibit focuses on Kusama’s life in New York, where she lived from around 1958, doing performance art pieces among other works before returning to Japan in 1973.

Kusama, 92, now divides her time between the Japanese mental hospital where she has lived voluntarily since the 1970s and her nearby studio. She has not traveled to the United States since 2012.

Her installations were completed with help from a team with which she works closely; they reviewed the works' placement with Kusama using photos. Various galleries in New York and Tokyo that represent Kusama also participated.

To keep viewers safe during the pandemic, the garden has put in place a limited, timed-entry ticket system to promote social distancing. Advance purchase of tickets is required.