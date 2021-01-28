As Biden seeks a turn on environment, Trump rules to linger

Many rules Trump went after originated with former President Barack Obama and took him years to undo, continuing a decades-old, back-and-forth between Democratic and Republican administrations with starkly differing approaches to environmental regulation.

“You have the worst-case scenario of partisan ping pong,” said Clint Woods, a former Environmental Protection Agency deputy assistant administrator under Trump.

Environmental activists are pressing for fast action. They say returning to the pre-Trump status quo is no longer enough as hundreds of millions of birds die annually at the hands of industry, global temperatures rise and poor communities remain vulnerable to air and water pollution.

Biden faces similar challenges as he inherits Trump’s actions across the environmental spectrum — from removal of endangered species protections for gray wolves, to loosened energy standards for washers and dryers and reversal of the Obama administration’s proposed ban on chlorpyrifos, a crop pesticide some scientists say could harm children.

Business groups lobbied for Trump's deregulatory approach. Critics said it crippled bedrock environmental protection laws, slashed agency funding and slackened enforcement.