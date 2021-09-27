As California's eviction ban ends, some protections remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With a statewide eviction moratorium ending Friday, officials in California are rushing to make sure tenants with unpaid rent know they can still stay in their homes after that date — but only if they have applied for assistance from the state.

California is using billions of federal dollars to pay off up to 18 months of most people's rent dating back to April 2020, the first full month of the state's stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus. To qualify, people must earn 80% or less of their area’s median income and must have been affected by the pandemic — a nondescript requirement nearly everyone can meet.

Through Thursday of this week, state law automatically bans landlords from evicting people for unpaid rent. But beginning Friday, tenants with unpaid rent can only be protected from evictions if they have applied for assistance.

As of Monday, more than 309,000 households have applied for assistance, asking for nearly $3 billion. The state has paid nearly $650 million to about 55,000 households so far, and they have approved another $950 million in assistance that is in the process of being paid.