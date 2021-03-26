As contact tracing ebbs in parts of US, NYC stays committed

Some infected people report they were already quarantining so didn't have any contacts. Others simply don’t name names, saying they personally called their contacts and felt they didn't need the city's involvement.

The city's tracing efforts can be intense.

Emmaia Gelman, a graduate student in New York City, said contact tracers called her about 70 times after she tested positive. Each day brought calls, texts or both to monitor her and her two children, who tested negative.

Gelman briefly stopped answering the calls. She also held back some names of people she'd been in contact with before her symptoms emerged, for reasons including the people’s immigration status.

“You’re always wary because you’re putting people’s names on a list,” said Gelman, who said she notified all her contacts before a tracer called her.

Long said the city is now planning to let one person answer for a family.

“But I do stand by our persistence,” he said. “One of the characteristics of our program that I’m proud of is that we’re a group of people that will not give up.”

Faced with their own surges, some other state and local governments decided to dial back their tracing efforts.