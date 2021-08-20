As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated

Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at one of Atlanta's largest trauma centers, Grady Health System, said it was seeing a "tsunami of patients coming into the emergency department."

The situation is also critical in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will deploy additional medical personnel to hospitals across the state.

Lauren Meyers, director of the University of Texas Covid-19 Modeling Consortium, warned that hospitals are at a "breaking point."

"We are sort of in a very dire situation in Austin," Meyers said.

The rate of hospitalizations is still below pandemic highs seen in January, CDC data shows. But at the current pace -- an average of more than 11,000 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 over the past week -- the US might reach a record high within a month, the CDC said.

Preventative vaccinations are the most effective means to combat Covid-19 infections, and the US Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine around the end of August, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan said Thursday. Current vaccines have been granted emergency use authorization.