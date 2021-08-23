As Cuomo exits, he takes last swipe at harassment probe

The storm drew Cuomo back out into public view over the weekend, albeit briefly. He gave two televised briefings — warning New Yorkers to take the storm seriously with the same mix of scolding and reassurance that once made his daily COVID-19 briefings popular.

Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, released a statement that the governor was exploring his options for his post-gubernatorial life but had "no interest in running for office again.” Polling suggests Cuomo’s long-loyal base of Democratic voters has eroded this year.

But Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo senior aide who testified that the governor sexually harassed her, questioned Cuomo’s political ambitions given his $18 million campaign war chest. She asked in a tweet what the purpose of the money was “beyond to use smearing me and other survivors I mean, of course?”

Hochul will inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo’s distracted final months in office. For one, COVID-19 has refused to abate.

Hochul, also a Democrat, announced the planned appointments Monday of two top aides: Karen Persichilli Keogh will become Secretary to the Governor and Elizabeth Fine will be Hochul's chief legal counselor.