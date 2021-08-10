As Cuomo prepares to step down, others begin looking forward

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation came swiftly Tuesday — in many instances as a sense of relief after a damaging investigation by the state Attorney General that corroborated allegations that he sexually harassed at least 11 women and as momentum grew in the Legislature to impeach the three-term Democratic governor.

Here is a look at what people are saying in wake of Cuomo's resignation:

———

KATHY HOCHUL, NEW YORK LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor," Hochul, who will become the first woman to lead the state of New York, tweeted.

———

LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL