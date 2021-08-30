As districts insist on vaccines, some teachers push back

“I’ll just have to cross that bridge when I find out more details of the mandate. I would hate to throw away all that time I have with the schools,” said Coleman, who said she has concerns about potential long term effects of vaccines.

While teachers unions including the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York City teachers, have supported the no-opt out rules for vaccines, they also advocate on behalf of dissenting members in negotiations with the city. Some of those talks focus on severance packages for those who leave their jobs and leaves of absences that could allow some teachers to return once the public health crisis passes.

“We will represent them and we will protect their interests. But there is a deep disagreement here,” said Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the parent organization of the New York City teachers union.

“At the end of the day, employers have the right to impose these kinds of vaccination policies and they will do that,” she said.

At least 72% of the 75,000 public school teachers in New York City have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine.