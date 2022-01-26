As Fed meets, rate hike angst spooks markets; Pelosi seeks reelection; and more top news

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy.

With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March in a dramatic reversal from the ultra-low-rate policies it imposed during the pandemic recession. To further tighten credit, the Fed also plans to end its monthly bond purchases in March. And later this year, it may start reducing its huge stockpile of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

Investors fear there may be still more to come.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video.

“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she added.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of Utterly Moderate we are joined by editor-at-large of the Bulwark Bill Kristol and University of Baltimore law professor Kimberly Wehle. Both Kristol and Wehle help host Lawrence Eppard sort through a bizarre story about elector fraud in the 2020 presidential election as well as how to fix the Electoral Count Act.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 26 In 2005, a man parked his SUV on railroad tracks in Glendale, California, setting off a crash of two commuter trains, and more events that hap…

Today in sports history: Jan. 26 In 1992, the Washington Redskins won their third Super Bowl in 10 years, beating the Buffalo Bills 37-24. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0