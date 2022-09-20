As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts.

The still-clogged global supply chain continues to wreak havoc on the auto industry.
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
Negotiations on various supplies, which Ford did not identify, are raising its costs. The company warned late Monday that shortages and rising prices of supplies will cost it an extra $1 billion this quarter. Shares of Ford fell 5% in premarket trading Tuesday.
The uncompleted vehicle problem should be a temporary setback: Although many of the uncompleted vehicles are highly profitable for the company, Ford said it should be able to hit its full-year earnings targets. That's because Ford plans to shift the sales revenue it will get from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
Automakers have been struggling with various supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips, which has choked off vehicle production for much of the last two years.
The average vehicle has hundreds of computer chips, which control virtually every onboard system: They regulate fuel flow, help manage fuel economy, control crash-avoidance safety features and operate lumbar support and seat warmers.
This is not the first time that Ford has built vehicles with most but not all of their computer chips as it awaited. In March, the company announced it would ship some SUVs without all their some of their less crucial chips and then add them later after they were sold to customers. At times it has been forced to temporarily close some plants altogether due to chip shortages.
The shortage of vehicles, combined with strong demand from consumers, has sent vehicle prices soaring to record highs. Much of the windfall from higher prices is going to car dealerships, — which are independent businesses — rather than to the automakers, as most buyers are now paying above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or sticker price. It has been common practice for decades for customers to pay less than the sticker price.
Ford and other automakers keep anticipating that the supply problems will improve. In July, CFO John Lawler told investors that the company expected to see an "increase [in] volumes through the second half of the year, as some of the chip constraints ease."
It's not just automakers dealing with supply chain problems and shortages.
A survey of members released by the National Association of Manufacturers Monday showed 78% saying supply chain disruptions are their primary business challenge, with only 11% now believing improvement will occur by the end of the year.
The survey also found 76% cited higher raw material costs such as those highlighted by Ford as a problem, with 40% saying that inflationary pressures are worse today than six months ago. And 76% said they're having problems finding the workers they need.
There is also growing concern that the US economy could fall into a recession soon, with most manufacturers expecting a recession either later this year or in 2023.
"Three out of four manufacturers still have a positive outlook for their businesses, but optimism has certainly declined," said NAM CEO Jay Timmons.
2022's most fuel-efficient pickup trucks
Ford F-150 PowerBoost
PowerBoost is the name given to the first-ever F-150 hybrid engine, and rightly so. It produces more power than any non-hybrid F-150 with the exception of the off-road-focused Raptor: 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. It’s 3-5 mpg more efficient than a comparable non-hybrid F-150 and can tow more than 12,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is plenty for your average truck owner.
The PowerBoost engine also comes with a handy feature called Pro Power Onboard. It’s a built-in electric generator that allows you to run various power tools and even large appliances like a TV or microwave. The PowerBoost powertrain is available on any F-150 SuperCrew cab trim level. On the downside, it can cost up to $4,495 to add to the truck. But overall the gains in efficiency and performance are compelling. You may need to adjust your driving style, however, since we’ve found in our testing that the EPA numbers are difficult to match in the real world. That said, the F-150 is currently Edmunds’ highest-rated full-size truck.
Starting price: $45,210
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 23-25 mpg combined
Toyota Tundra hybrid
The Tundra’s 2022 redesign modernized the aging truck in many ways and introduced the all-new i-Force Max hybrid engine. It’s the most powerful hybrid truck on this list, boasting 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft, but it’s a little less efficient than the F-150 PowerBoost. The hybrid powertrain is also only 1-2 mpg more efficient than the Tundra’s regular engine.
Toyota only offers the hybrid engine in the Tundra’s Limited trim and higher, plus it needs to be equipped with the CrewMax cab, making it a somewhat costly choice. But like the hybrid F-150, it offers a solid towing capacity of more than 11,000 pounds. All hybrid Tundras come with a large 14-inch touchscreen and heated and ventilated front and rear leather seats.
There’s a lot to like about the well-rounded Tundra. But know that it doesn’t lead or excel in towing, comfort, efficiency or any major truck category.
Starting price: $54,695
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 20-22 mpg combined
Ram 1500 eTorque
The Ram 1500 eTorque is the only mild hybrid system on this list. Ram offers it on both the V6 and V8 engines and on any trim level. The eTorque system doesn’t increase the total power output of either engine, but instead it adds short bursts of supplemental power when the engine needs it the most and smooths out the operation of the engine’s stop-start system. Most importantly, it improves fuel efficiency by 2-3 mpg compared to the Ram’s non-hybrid gasoline engines.
Surprisingly, there is no upcharge for the eTorque system on the V8, and it’s standard on the V6. The Ram 1500 is currently Edmunds’ second-highest-rated full-size truck. It’s the most comfortable truck in its class, and its mild hybrid powertrain is silky smooth.
Starting price: $38,295 (V6); $41,090 (V8)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 21-22 mpg combined (V6); 19-20 mpg combined (V8)
Ford Maverick
The Maverick is an all-new compact truck that comes standard with a 191-horsepower hybrid powertrain. It’s by far the most efficient truck on the market and is as efficient as a small hybrid SUV. But the hybrid engine is only available with front-wheel drive, so if you plan on taking it off-road or live in a cold climate, you might want to reconsider.
On the plus side, the little Maverick has a low starting price, about the same as a compact car, making it the most affordable truck you can buy. It can tow as much as your average small SUV and has a solid payload capacity of 1,500 pounds.
The Maverick hybrid’s pricing and fuel economy are attractive, but beyond that, it’s quite the utilitarian truck.
Starting price: $22,490
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 37 mpg combined
Interactive: U.S. new motor vehicle sales estimates
PennyWise: High gas prices have you down? Try these 4 simple tips to save at the pump!