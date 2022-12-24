As NASA's Mars InSight mission comes to an end, JPL engineers say farewell to its twin

Pranay Mishra reached down to the floor of his workplace and scooped a handful of what might be the closest thing on Earth to the feel of Martian soil.

"This is actually unprocessed garnet," he said, sifting the gray granules in his palm. Tiny ruby-colored flecks caught the light. Mixed with diatomaceous earth, a fine powder of algae fossils often used by gardeners, the coarse gray stuff makes a decent substitute for the density and texture of Mars' dirt. The only difference is that on Mars, no one has to clean it up.

"I've torn up three pairs of shoes working in this," the JPL systems engineer said with a laugh. "It follows you home. It's in your car, it's in your house — it's everywhere."

In recent weeks, a critical amount of actual Mars dust has covered the solar panels of NASA's InSight lander, which has been studying the red planet's crust, mantle, core and seismic activity since 2018.

On Dec. 19, NASA announced that InSight's last communication was on Dec. 15. The team will keep trying to contact InSight, just in case, but for now, it appears the mission will soon officially come to a close.

That also will spell the end for ForeSight, Insight's counterpart at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge.

For the past four years, ForeSight has been stationed in a bed of faux Martian soil the size of a suburban home's driveway, tilted at the exact same angle as its doppelganger more than 50 million miles away. Every move InSight has ever made has been tested hundreds of times or more on its terrestrial twin.

When InSight encountered problems on Mars, engineers put ForeSight through a barrage of troubleshooting exercises on Earth. It's had balloons tied on to mimic its weight in Martian gravity, and motion capture dots stuck to its frame to precisely measure its movements.

After InSight touched down on Elysium Planitia six months after its launch, JPL engineers donned virtual reality goggles loaded with images the lander sent back of its immediate surroundings. Then they got on their hands and knees and crawled around with gardening tools to shape the dirt in ForeSight's habitat into a perfect re-creation of the landscape around its sibling on Mars.

No human has laid eyes on InSight since it took off from what was then Vandenberg Air Force Base 4½ years ago. But ForeSight has been a constant work companion for the people tasked with making InSight a success.

Plans for the testbed began a few years before InSight's initial launch date in 2016. NASA robotics engineer Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu helmed the design, a task he began by imagining a finished spacecraft touching down on Martian soil.

"I see the lander on Mars," Trebi-Ollennu said. "I visualize that, and I play it backwards. What are the functionalities that I need?"

Engineers used ForeSight to rehearse each step of the process hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of times, testing their procedure in an array of simulated conditions.

They installed a set of overhead lamps that bathed the testbed in a dim golden glow of a day on Mars, which gets less than half the sunlight that Earth does. To check how the lander's cameras would process sunlight — which scatters differently than artificial lighting — they rolled ForeSight into the parking lot.

Whatever emotions InSight and Foresight evoke, practicalities have to come first. The testbed is being dismantled and its individual parts offered to other teams at JPL to repurpose for their own needs, Mishra said. Anything that isn't claimed will go into storage.

Over on Mars, when the voltage in InSight's batteries drops below the critical threshold, the lander will enter what its designers call "dead bus mode," said Bruce Banerdt, the mission's principal investigator.

Its computer will shut off. The electronics will stop working. Yet the circuitry that runs from the solar panels to the batteries — a relatively low-tech function that takes very little power to operate — will continue to operate indefinitely, keeping the batteries charged just enough to bring InSight back to life should some unexpected force come and clean those solar panels off.

In that scenario, the lander will reboot itself and transmit sporadic radio signals that will be heard through any other spacecraft communicating from Mars as a specific pattern of low-level noise, alerting engineers on Earth to its renewed activity.

Were all those things to happen — a possibility whose likelihood Banerdt places at 5% to 10% — InSight's mission would resume.

"That would be cool," Banerdt said. "Let me just say, as an understatement: That would be cool."

But there will be no attempt to resurrect ForeSight, which by then will be gone for good.

Though he's worked with the testbed longer than anyone else on the team, Trebi-Ollennu isn't sentimental about his brainchild being taken apart and boxed up.

"In our business, the hardware goes away. So my emotion is not to the hardware. It's to the people I've worked with and the contributions they've made — their toil and sweat, the disagreements and agreements," he said. "When I see this testbed, I see people."

