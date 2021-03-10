As pandemic enters 2nd year, voices of resilience emerge

It is a real-life role that Malhotra, who has a nursing degree, has taken on while volunteering at a crowded Mumbai hospital. Mumbai was one of the worst-hit cities in India, the country with the second-highest caseload of COVID-19 in the world.

“I am first a nursing officer, then an actress,” Malhotra said at her home, wearing a white nurse's uniform, a white cap over her luxuriant black hair. Next to her was a poster of a movie she starred in.

After working in a COVID-19 ward for months, she became infected, spent a month alone in the hospital recovering, then suffered a stroke that paralyzed the right side of her body.

“It was a big setback for me,” the 25-year-old said, tears streaming down her face as she recalled believing that she would never walk again. She recovered and plans to continue her acting career while also staying ready to serve as a nurse whenever she is needed.

“Seeing life and death in the hospital changed me,” Malhotra said. “I became a more mature person, more grounded. Seeing the people in pain, every single second now I thank God for all that I have.”

THE CENTENARIAN

At 101, Boris Novikov is one of the oldest survivors of COVID-19 in Russia.