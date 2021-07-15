As prices rise at rapid pace, Fed chief seeks patience

“This is the Fed saying it is prepared to endure a longer period of elevated inflation than just a few months,” Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro Advisers, a consulting firm, wrote this week.

Powell aims to soothe senators and members of Congress, with Republicans in particular repeatedly raising the issue of higher prices, often blaming them on President Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package enacted in March.

On Tuesday, the U.S. reported that prices paid by Americans surged more than they have in the past 13 years in June. Powell acknowledged that the increases have been larger than he -- and most economists -- anticipated.

He attributed the gains to a narrow set of industries that were hit hard by soaring demand and in many cases, severe supply shortages, as the nation emerged from the worst of the pandemic.

“It’s airplane tickets, it’s hotel rooms and it’s a handful of other things, and they account for essentially all of the overshoot,” Powell said.

“We think that those things are clearly temporary, we don’t know when they’ll end, but they’ll go away,” he said.