As signature collection ends, California heads toward recall

Only a signature “possessing multiple, significant and obvious differing characteristics” with those on record will be subject to further review, under state rules. Even then, two officials must agree beyond a reasonable doubt that the signature is significantly different to disqualify it.

Thus far, more than 80% of the signatures turned in have been validated.

But it’s not just a matter of turning in petitions.

The recall proposal must move through time-consuming steps along the way, including giving voters a 30-day window to withdraw their names, if they choose. It’s possible Democrats could launch a major advertising drive to urge them to do just that.

Dates have not been finalized, but the state Finance Department is expected to take 30 days to produce a cost estimate for the election. Democrats say it could surpass $80 million. Then, a legislative panel gets another month to review those findings.

Only after those steps are completed can the state formally certify that enough valid signatures have been collected. If that happens, Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is required to schedule the election 60 to 80 days after that point, though it’s possible a later date could be set.