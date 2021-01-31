As the Midwest digs out, the East Coast braces for a powerful nor'easter

The storm will strengthen into a powerful nor'easter by Monday morning as it reaches the coast. This will be a long duration event for many along the eastern seaboard as the system will be slow to exit. Snow will fall in periodic bursts over the next three days from DC, Philadelphia, New York City to Boston, ending gradually from the southwest to the northeast.

Major impacts expected

Strong winds will accompany the heavy snow, reducing visibility and creating power outages. Travel disruptions will be extensive from the ground to the air as the storm coats roads and runways with fresh snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported near Chicago's suburbs late Saturday evening, where up to 9 inches of snow is forecast by Sunday night. As the storm moves east, it will reorganize and intensify. The highest snow accumulations will occur from New Jersey to southern New York, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, where up to a foot of snow is possible.

Ice and sleet accumulation is also a concern for portions of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. The highest totals will likely fall north of Charlotte and Raleigh where up to 1/2 inch of ice is possible.